Getting your kids vaccinated

Jones Smith, a sixth-grade student in Pittsburgh, got his first dose of the COVID vaccine in November after the FDA authorized the emergency use of the COVID vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds. He got his second shot two weeks later. In this interview with iGeneration Youth reporter, Gabby Hennessey, Jones and his mother, Bethany Ruhe, share their experience and encourage other kids to get their vaccines, too.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What made you want to get your vaccine?
Jones Smith: My parents. I got it to not get them sick and to not get me sick, because COVID stinks.
Do you have or did you have any side effects from the vaccine?
Jones: Just a sore arm, but not any sickness.
What advice do you have for others who may be scared to get the vaccine?
Jones: It doesn’t hurt. It’s in there for a second and then it’s out. It doesn’t even hurt afterwards. It’s just a sore arm.
Do you know how many of your friends are fully or partly vaccinated?
Jones: A lot of my friends are getting vaccinated because vaccinations just recently became available for kids.
What is your biggest worry about the COVID vaccine for children?
Bethany Ruhe (Jones’s mom): I’d heard that one of the risks was a swollen heart in this age group. I was a little bit worried about that, but the benefits of him having the vaccine overshadowed any small concern that I had.
Regardless of vaccination status, will Jones still wear a mask?
Bethany: Yes. Jones is giving me the thumbs up. And at his school, they’re still requiring it as well. He likes to wear his mask.
Do you think schools should require the COVID-19 vaccine?
Bethany: Yeah. How you parent your child is a very personal choice, and obviously people feel very strongly about it, but you have to be vaccinated. One of the things you have to show when you start a school is your immunization records, right? So we already require children to be vaccinated in schools. I don’t think this should be any different.
Is there any main reason that you decided to vaccinate your child?
Bethany: I wanted to keep him safe. I wanted to keep everybody else safe. He’s got grandparents who are older, that he sees all the time. I just felt for everybody it was the right thing to do. It helps everybody when one of us gets vaccinated. So, that was our little bit of contribution to getting over this COVID hump.
