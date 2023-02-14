“We have a tornado warning,” the TV said.
I was only 5 years old living in Lawton, Okla.
At first I didn’t have a clue what was going on. My mom was gathering food, blankets, water and even helmets. We didn’t have a basement, so the safest spot in our house was between our downstairs bathroom and laundry area (which was very small).
My mom gave me a tablet and told me to put on a helmet while we waited. All I had for a toy was a doll.
I started to notice the dusky skies and the wind almost taking the trees with them like wardens taking their prisoners away.
I started to get worried for the first time ever since the storm started, for I didn’t understand what was going on.
Of course I knew it was a storm, but what kind? I asked my mom and she said one word.
Tornado.
I had learned about tornadoes the day before in Mrs. Ortner’s kindergarten class. We learned about how they destroy homes and can hurt people, or worse, kill them. So I was scared to death.
My father was crazy enough to go outside and look around.
It was coming. We didn’t know when, but we knew it was coming.
We all snuggled up in our safe spot. My dad, mom, and my little brother, my dog and I were safe (kinda) as we were waiting for the storm to come.
It never came.
We waited and waited and waited.
Yes, there was still a very bad wind storm, but the tornado never hit our part of town. We were all relieved that the storm didn’t hit us. It’s all thanks to the Wichita Mountains that we lived near.
The tornado that was going to hit us was on the other side of the mountains, and the mountains were high enough to block the tornado, so mountains pretty much saved my life.
So if you ever move to Oklahoma, make sure you live near tall mountains.
Madeline Schnell is a student in Amy L’Huillier’s fifth-grade class at Copenhagen Central School.
