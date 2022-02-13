So much snow. And nothing to do with it.
Or isn’t there?
When there is a big snowstorm like this one, it is time to make snow ice cream. It is the frozen precipitate equivalent of Jiffy Pop popcorn. That is, it’s as much fun to make as it is to eat.
And it is almost as easy. All you need is milk (or cream or half-and-half), vanilla, sugar and snow.
SNOW ICE CREAM
Yield: 3-4 servings
1/2 cup milk, cream or half-and-half
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 cup granulated sugar, see note
4 to 6 cups fresh snow
Note: Use superfine sugar if you have it on hand. If not, it’s probably not worth the effort to make it, and regular granulated sugar will be fine.
In a large bowl, mix together milk, vanilla and sugar. Refrigerate while you get the snow. Use clean snow from near the surface only. Mix the snow into the other ingredients until thoroughly combined. Serve immediately.
Nutrition varies, depending on the type of milk or cream used.
