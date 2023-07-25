GOUVERNEUR — The Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair returns this year starting Saturday and running through Aug. 6.
“As every year, we’re looking forward to meeting a lot of people seasonally. A lot of people plan vacations, class reunions around the fair. We’re excited to see old friends. We’re excited for the Dylan Scott concert,” fair manager Donald A. Peck said. “We’re just hoping for good weather and a good fair and we hope to see everybody at the fair.”
Admission to the fairgrounds is free, with a $5 fee to park on site. Pop country performer Dylan Scott will be the featured performer this year. He will play Saturday night, Aug. 5, starting at 7:30. Tickets are $70 for reserved seating and $50 for general admission. Tickets are available from the fair office at 85 E. Barney St. in Gouverneur or by calling 315-287-3010. General admission attendees should bring a chair. There will be a shuttle bus to and from the concert, courtesy of Don Peck Auctions. It will run between the fairgrounds and Gouverneur Elementary School from 4 to 10 p.m.
Many local favorites will return this year, including the demolition derby, harness racing, high school band day, rides and agriculture exhibits. Rides will again be by Coleman Brothers. Wristbands bought in advance online at wdt.me/QakQeE are $25. Wristbands bought at the gate are $35. On Saturday, Aug. 5, wristbands at the gate will be discounted $5 for anyone with a military ID.
All week, there will be free ground acts including a petting zoo, Rossaire’s Racing Pigs and chainsaw carving demonstrations.
The fairgrounds officially open Tuesday at 4 p.m. There won’t be any rides that day, but there will be food and games. A talent show at the grandstand will start at 6:30 p.m. with free admission.
On Wednesday, the Carlton Peck High School Band Day show will start at 1:30 p.m., and a firefighter parade will start at 7 p.m. They’ll both take place at the grandstand with free admission. Wednesday is also 4-H Day. Anyone who has 4-H gear is encouraged to wear it.
On Thursday, New York Sire Stakes harness racing starts at the grandstand at noon. At night, local band Common Revolution will perform on the grandstand at 7. Both events are free to attend.
On Friday starting at 4 p.m., the New York Hot Farms Truck and Tractor Pull starts at 6 p.m. Grandstand admission for that show will be $15.
Sunday closes out with the demolition derby at 1 p.m. Admission to the derby is $15.
All week, there will be agriculture shows at the fairground barns. Peck said they have a record number of cattle entered this year, about 202 head. They’re also bringing back a horse show.
“We’re bringing back the open class horse show. Anyone can call the fair office at 315-287-3010 to get more details,” Peck said.
The complete fair schedule is online at wdt.me/8du5K8.
