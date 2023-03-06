HARRISVILLE — Through the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program at Clarkson University in Potsdam, students from Harrisville Central School District had the opportunity to collaborate with NASA astronauts while in space during Mission 16 to the International Space Station.
Sophomores Elaine L. LaVancha and Hailey M. Meagher and eighth grader Ethan L. LaVancha developed an experiment that was conducted on the International Space Station while the trio of budding scientists did the experiment on Earth.
The experiment, titled “The effects of microgravity on chlamydomonas reinhardtii algae when exposed to optimal nutrient levels,” studied how algae would grow in space as opposed to Earth.
According to Hailey, the experiment is significant due to the versatility of algae, which can be used as a food source, fuel and life support.
“It was different,” Ethan said of the comparison of the two experiments. “Growth was slower in space.”
Hailey credited the lack of gravity and the oxygen concentration as contributing to the difference in growth rate.
“It affected in the amount of nutrients in the water base,” she said.
“Understanding the growth rate will help know the most effective growing mediums,” Elaine said.
“The growth in general was good for the sample sent back to Earth,” Hailey said.
The experience of having their experiment sent into space was exciting for all three of the students, but Ethan pointed out another aspect.
Since all three touched the test tube that transported the algae into space along with the ones returned, essentially, part of each of them, through their DNA, traveled to space and they each touched something that had been in space.
“That’s just awesome,” Ethan said. “The whole program was awesome. We are so grateful for the opportunity from Clarkson.”
