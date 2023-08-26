HEUVELTON — As Labor Day weekend approaches, Heuvelton Mayor Barbara Lashua is expecting the community to be all in for its “Spooktacular” theme this year.
The festivities will begin Friday, Sept. 1 and conclude Sunday, Sept. 3. To get into the mood, the Heuvelton Labor Day Committee planned several contests that will turn the village into their version of “Halloweentown.”
One such contest was a Scarecrow and Witch Decorating Contest along State Street as well as a Mini Pimpkin Inferno where residents are painting or carving pumpkins that will eventually be judged Friday and then decorate the baby contest at the St. Raphael’s Church.
Lashua expects the Sunday afternoon parade down State Street to be very well attended and the public to be extremely involved.
“Each year, I am amazed at the incredible effort people put into their parade entries. This year, I am hoping to see lots of spooky floats and entries for our parade, as well as some creep factor on the Main Street and at homes throughout the village,” said the mayor, “One of the reasons we chose this theme is because so many people enjoy Halloween and already have what they need to decorate. Why not join the fun and spook it up a bit?! Who doesn’t love Halloween?”
Lashua feels that the Labor Day weekend has become special for the community because it “truly offers something for everyone.”
“Looking through the list of events, it is easy to see that there are many opportunities to join in the fun. What better way to enjoy the last official weekend of the summer than spending it with friends and family both young and old?” asked Lashua, “As time goes on, more and more residents are planning get-togethers around our Labor Day celebration. It is the perfect time to gather and celebrate family and friendship.”
The schedule of events, which is extensive, is due to the efforts of the Labor Day Committee which is one of the best she has ever served on, according to Lashua.
“There is nothing this core group wouldn’t do to benefit the community and help to improve the weekend for the enjoyment of others. They are incredibly enthusiastic and dedicated to making the celebration a success,” she said.
The committee invites anyone to help with the planning and believes in the “all hands on deck” approach which makes for a winning combination, states Lashua.
“When we ask for community input and assistance, we always have people step up to the plate to help. If someone volunteers to take on a task, they run with it. Our volunteers help the celebration grow and get better year after year. They are the best,” she said.
Lashua and the Labor Day Committee are grateful for the financial support they have received for donors that go towards the weekend.
“Their generosity enables us to offer many of the events at no cost. It is truly a community event,” said the mayor.
The following schedule of events were taken from the “Heuvelton Labor Day Festivities” Facebook page:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
Raptor Show
Pickens Hall will be sponsoring a book signing and Raptor Show by Mark Manske on Friday, Sept. 1. The book signing will be at 5 p.m. followed by the Raptor Show at 6 p.m. Bring the kids down for a chance to see a real live raptor.
Block Party
The State St. Deli will be hosting a Block Party on Friday, Sept. 1 from 5-8 p.m. Water Street will be closed down for some family fun. There will be an “I Scream” Social, a special State St. Deli food menu, Bella Brook Vineyards wine tasting, yard games, and judging for the kids pumpkin decorating contest. Jaynie Trudell will also be performing live.
Creepy Cake Crawl
As part of the Block Party, the Heuvelton PTA will be hosting a Creepy Cake Crawl on Friday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. until all of the desserts are gone. It will be held at the Block Party near State St. Deli. For only $1 per game, you can crawl, walk or dance yourself a chance to win a delicious dessert. All proceeds benefit the PTA’s mission to support the students and staff at HCS.
HCS Class of 1983 reunion
Doug’s Tavern will be hosting the Heuvelton Central School Class of 1983 40th reunion. DJ Dallas Denny will be there to entertain.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 2
Kid’s Fishing Derby
The Labor Day’s annual Monsterrific Kid’s Fishing Derby will be held from 7-11 a.m. at the Heuvelton Boat Launch. This event is for children ages 3-15. Sign-ups are from 7-9 a.m. and your child must register if they want to receive a prize.
This is open boundaries fishing which means you can fish anywhere you like and bring your fish back to the boat launch by 11 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for the biggest fish in different age categories.
Spooky Sprint Fun Run
The Spooky Sprint Fun Run, organized by Addison and Jacki Havens, will have registration taking place at 7 a.m. and the race starting at 8 a.m. The fun run will be at Montroy Contracting, Annette Street.
Cost is $10 to enter and includes a T-shirt for the first 100 participants.
The open course is approximately 3.65 miles and walkers, runners of all ages including leashed dogs and strollers are welcome.
‘Witch Craft’ Show
The Heuvelton Labor Day Committee will be holding a “Witch Craft” Show from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Heuvelton Fire Hall. This is an annual event that features beautiful handmade crafts and local vendors. Hillbilly Hot Dogs will also be there. Contact Marnie Wood at (315) 344-7379 or email Marnie.wood@hotmail.com if you would like to rent a space of 10X10 feet. Space rental is $30 plus a silent auction item. Space will include a table and chair inside. Proceeds will be split between the Heuvelton Fire Department and the Heuvelton Labor Day Committee.
Baby Contest
The Heuvelton Lions Club will be hosting the Pumpkin Patch Baby Contest at 10 a.m. in the yard at St. Raphael’s Church, the corner of State and Clinton streets.
This event is for ages newborn to 24 months.
No need to pre-register. Registration will take place at 9:30 a.m. Awards will be handed out, however, the winner of Mr. and Mrs. Heuvelton must reside in the Heuvelton school district and be able to ride in the parade.
Haunted Hunt
The Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be hosting it’s first annual Haunted Hunt - Amazing Race from 10 – 11:30 a.m. Registration will take place at 9:30 a.m. The starting point is at the main entrance of the high school with a finish line at Meadowview Apartments.
Teams may consist of 4-6 people and can include kids and adults. Any team that has children 12 and under should have at least one adult present.
Entry fee is $5 per person. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.
Family Activities
Grace Point Church, 18 York St., will be offering free hot dogs, water, yard games and basketball from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Quilt Show
The Heuvelton Free Library is once again sponsoring a Quilt Show on the second floor of Pickens Hall from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is a $2 donation which allows you to vote on a quilt favorite.
If you are interested in entering a quilt or two into the show, entry forms are available at the library. For more information, please call the library during normal business hours at (315) 344-6550.
Bone-Chilling Bingo
There will be Bone-Chilling Bingo from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Meadowview Apartments. This event is free of charge for ages 10 and up.
Anyone who plays will have chance to win a set of Adirondack chairs made and donated by Paul Dalton.
Duck Race
The Labor Day Committee is selling Duck Race tickets for the event that will take place at the Flat Rocks on the River Road at noon. Tickets are $5 each and four cash prizes have been donated by St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union. First place is $600, second is $250, third is $100 and a random duck will be $50.
Contact a member the committee for tickets or Venmo the following: Sam Downing at Sandra-Downing-11, Colleen Kelley at Colleen-Kelley - 41 or Renee Palmer at Renee-Palmer-19.
Adult Tug O’ War
The first annual Adult Tug O’ War competition will take place at 2 p.m. at the Heuvelton Boat launch. Logan Ladouceur will be announcing the contest.
There will be three categories: Male, female and Co-Ed. Entry fee is $50 per 6 person team. Competitors must be 18 years old to participate. Contact Colleen Kelley at (315) 854-7243 or Renee Palmer at (315) 869-6078 to sign up your team.
Boat Launch Events
At the Heuvelton boat launch there will be a cornhole tournament taking place at 2 p.m.; a DJ providing entertainment from 2-6 p.m.; Kids Carn-Evil games, bounce houses, obstacle course, sno-cones, cotton candy, face painting and kids tattoos from 2-4 p.m.; Plan B will perform from 6-10 p.m.; and fireworks will begin at dusk, roughly 9 p.m.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 3
Wiffle Ball Tournament
The Let’s Get Batty Wiffle Ball Tournament will be held behind Heuvelton School from 10 a.m. - noon before the parade. The tournament is for ages 12-18 and is for boys, girls or mixed teams with a minimum of three players and maximum of four. This is a just for fun event, there are no cash prizes but the winning team will receive a trophy.
To sign up your team, contact Audrey Liscum at (315) 854-3882.
Spooktacular Parade
The annual Labor Day parade will take place at 1 p.m. on State Street.
Parade line up begins at 11 a.m. at the top of the hill on Route 812 in a field owned by Dave Ferris. The parade ends at Heuvelton Central School.
Judging for floats will be at noon.
Anyone is welcome to participate in the parade. There is no need to pre-register.
Lynn’s Mascots will be at the parade walking up and down the parade route to take photos with the children.
The community is asked to join in on parade day by dressing up in your favorite costume.
After the Parade
There will be a host of activities following the parade.
There will be a bounce house and obstacle course behind Doug’s Tavern from 2-6 p.m. and Another Fine Mess will perform following the parade.
The Heuvelton Amvets will be holding a chicken barbecue at 2 p.m. Cost is $15.
There will be Big Wheel Races for children 3 to 8 on Lisbon Street, immediately following the parade. Also on Lisbon Street there will be yard games for kids 9 to 12, sno-cones, cotton candy and food trucks.
