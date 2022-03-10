Students who play high school sports will gain abilities to become leaders in the future. They are more likely to get better at setting goals and managing their time.
Student athletes also tend to keep their grades higher and improve academically. Participating in high school athletics also improves health and fitness. Mentally, it boosts morale by having a sense of family with teammates and provides an opportunity for building friendships to last a lifetime.
Student athletes who participate in high school athletics gain more confidence, a sense of leadership and self-respect. As an athlete trains to get better for a sport, the athlete’s confidence increases when they can see the outcomes of their hard work and dedication. Self-respect will be earned due to the athlete being proud of themselves due to their growth in the particular sport. Athletes should take pride in their physical talent especially when they see it improve and continue to over time. Athletes will form a sense of leadership by strategizing a game plan to follow and athletes will also have an ultimate goal in mind that they will wish to accomplish. Students will be challenged and will be faced with adversity. They will learn how to overcome these obstacles and thrive upon it.
Athletes will tend to get better at setting goals and managing their time. Setting goals is one of the most important traits to have, as not only a student, but also as an adult. Student athletes learn to set realistic goals for the team and themselves. Setting these goals will give athletes a positive self-direction and boost their confidence as they reach their goals. When students surpass their goals, they will start to believe in their ability to succeed.
Another trait that will improve are their time management skills. Practices and game times have strict times. Students will learn how to be on time for practice and also plan things around practice. Also, games and practices will take up a lot of their downtime after school, leaving less time for school work. They will have to use their time wisely not only in school, but also after their games and practices to ensure they get everything done efficiently and on time.
Academically, students tend to thrive in the classroom more than a student not playing a sport. Grades have to be held to a certain standard in order to play a sport. Failing grades in most schools will not be condoned and students should work to improve their grade to keep playing. Students tend to miss less days of school due to practices and games being held after school and, in order to go to those after-school sports, they will need to attend school. In order to play a sport, concentration and thinking is a huge factor. Being able to make those split-second decisions in sports is crucial. Those two factors will help improve a student’s academic performance.
The most obvious, but definitely not least important, point is how much it improves one’s health and fitness. It is recommended that a person gets 60 minutes of exercise a day. With practices ranging from one to two hours, students will easily get their fitness requirement for the day. Athletes also tend not to be doing sedentary activities like watching television or playing video games. The Department of Education conducted research and analyzed that students who don’t participate in a high school athletic program are 49% more likely to do drugs and 37% more likely to become a teen parent. The students’ physical well-being will be improved.
Participating in a high school sport also helps build friendships not only on the field, but also off the field. These relationships are essential for mental, emotional and physical health. Students bond together over a common passion and the hard-fought games and practices build tight bonds that will last a lifetime. In sports, your team is a second family. You show up every day looking forward to training, preparing and playing with your friends. Athletes will learn how to work together as a team to achieve one common goal. Students will learn how to be depended on by other teammates because their performance affects the rest of the team’s success.
In conclusion, students should play high school sports because it helps the student become stronger not only physically, but also mentally and emotionally. It teaches them new aspects like time management, goal setting, and making friendships that will only help them as an adult.
Shay is a student at Carthage Central High School and wrote this article as part of his participation in teacher Michel Gravelle’s “Sports in Literature” class.
