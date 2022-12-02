The Carthage Central School Drumline provided the beat to keep the Holiday Parade of Lights moving from Carthage to West Carthage Friday night. Hosted by the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce the parade included 24 businesses and organizations. ‘It’s my first time so I’m so excited to be part of it,’ said chamber director Justina Jarrard. “It was a great time and great way to kick off the December holiday events.’
The Holiday Parade of Lights which went from Carthage to West Carthage, concluding at River Bend Park where Down Beat Percussion performed a concert, followed by the lighting of the village Christmas tree and a fireworks display.
Festivities continue today with a free Breakfast with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Carthage American Legion Post 789, 415 West St., Carthage, and the lighting of the memory tree at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Green Park on State Street.
