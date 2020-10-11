How I stay busy during remote learning

Ever since I’ve been remote learning, my dog has been going crazy. I’ve also been helping my sister Delana, 6. She has a hard time focusing. I’ve been helping her with her remote learning.
Also, I learned how to sew. I’ve been making bookbags for American Girl dolls, and I learned how to do hair.
My aunt gave me dividers so that way me and my sister can have our own work stations when we do our remote learning. I also started doing dance.
