If a school’s name changes, does the spirit?

Throughout Lyme Central School District History, The School Mascot was known as the Indians. It has been changed to the new name,The Lakers. At the end of the 2022 summer, the spark of a name change for Lyme Central was upheld. On August 22nd it was changed to the new name the Lakers. Initiating a controversy.
Other schools’ districts with mascots like ours, were made aware to change their names as well. The Schools Community of opinions have been shared throughout the process overall.
¨Changes were slowly starting to be made everywhere with logo changes.¨ Said Lyme Central’s new principal, Christopher Marshall, brought up the point.
An actively involved Community Member in Chaumont said, ¨I see the Indian name more of an honor than offensive.¨
Many Lyme Central Alumni express their Lyme Indian pride. Although, some people were offended, some were not.
Mrs. Wilkinson, Data and Curriculum Coordinator of Lyme Central, said, ¨The name was not culturally appropriate.¨
The school district referred to the New York State Senate who wrote the summary of the bill of provisions, to insure all parts of the future laws were fulfilled.
The New York State Senate article stated, there will be a bill proposing to ban public schools from using a native name, logo, or mascot. Law 319 in section 1 of the education law added the Bill S1549E to be enforced in 2024. This section means the Lyme Central School District, like all other school districts in the state, had to appropriately change their logo by a certain time. The logos schools traditionally used allegedly represented culturally abusive behavior and were not appropriate.
The Lyme community did have a vote and opinions for the new logo were taken into consideration. That’s when the community voters chose ¨The Lyme Lakers¨. The spirit and dedication is still about the school and community: we show honor. The Lakers now represent a great heritage in our community. Our long-time boating on Lake Ontario is used by many. There was hard work and leadership resulting in the new name. This large body of water keeps the community connected.
So for now, says Mrs. Wilkinson, ¨I am proud to be a Laker¨.
Antonia is a student at Lyme Central school. She wrote this article while participating in a journalism class mentored by magazine editor Holly Boname.
