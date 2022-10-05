We’ve heard the stories of the pandemic dogs — over 23 million Americans, or 1 in 5 households, has gained one over the course of these past years. It can be hard to fathom a statistic like that — 23 million dogs means 23 million wagging tails, 23 twitching noses and about 92 million paws!
With so many new dogs on the scene, it’s important to remember that for every one of those “pandemic puppy” statistics, there’s a personal story at the heart of each of them. Each dog has brought a light into their family’s home during a difficult time, otherwise full of uncertainty. Cecelia Margules’ book “The Year of the Dog: A Story of Joy” tells one such story, perfectly illustrating the way that dogs have of making even the scariest times a little bit better.
Six years old and just beginning first grade, the narrator has a big year ahead of her. She’s still getting acclimated to elementary school when, all of a sudden, things come grinding to a halt. It’s March 2020, and the country is in lockdown due to COVID-19. The narrator and her family now are faced with far more serious changes than they ever could have predicted. Stores close, school turns to remote learning and, “afraid to go outside to a scary new world,” her family simply stays isolated in their home.
The narrator and her brother know something is missing from their family — or rather, someone. The family comes together and decides to visit the dog shelter the very next day. That’s where they meet the perfect new addition to their family: Joy, aptly named for the happiness that she brings.
As the narrator tells the reader, “COVID-19 is not gone, not yet, but with Joy in our life, the world feels a lot less scary. I will never forget the year 2020. It was a long and difficult year, but it was also the year that we found Joy. We will always remember it as the year of the dog.”
It’s no easy feat to discuss difficult topics in children’s books, but “The Year of the Dog: A Story of Joy” does a remarkable job. The narrative acknowledges the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, but still includes a message of hope that leaves readers feeling uplifted. Fernando Del Rosario’s lively illustrations bring cheeriness to the page, and the book even includes an interactive quiz for young readers to take afterwards, each answer corresponding to a canine illustration somewhere in the story.
As someone with a pandemic dog myself, I can certainly relate to the book’s heartfelt story. Having a dog by one’s side does help make everything seem a little bit better, and I know countless other households who can vouch for the comfort that a pandemic puppy can bring. All readers, regardless of whether they have a four-legged friend by their side, can appreciate the earnest story of “The Year of the Dog: A Story of Joy.” It reminds us that in times of great difficulty, it is our loved ones — regardless of species — who light up our lives with their mere presence.
