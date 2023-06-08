PHILADELPHIA — The Section 3 champion Indian River Central’s girls lacrosse team left town Thursday for its state semifinal match with rousing support from the community.
The team — the first lacrosse team from the school to win a sectional title — will play Section 11 champion Bayport-Blue Point in the Class C state semifinal at 1 p.m. Friday at SUNY Cortland.
The team bus left the high school at 2 p.m. escorted by the village’s police department and fire trucks from several departments.
The procession took a brief detour off Route 11 in Evans Mills, where it passed by Evans Mills Primary School. Students there, many carrying homemade signs, lined South Main Street and cheered the passing bus as the athletes inside returned the waves.
The Warriors are coming off a whirlwind week in which they won three games in five days, including capturing the school’s first sectional title with a 9-8 win over Jamesville-Dewitt last week.
Indian River then traveled to Owego in the state’s Southern Tier and defeated Section 4 champion Vestal, 20-10, in a regional semifinal last Thursday.
The team then ventured to SUNY Potsdam, where they bested Section 10’s Canton 17-3 to claim the regional championship.
With a 19-2 record, the team has already recorded the first winning season in program history. Many of the Warriors’ lacrosse players also played on the school’s basketball team that also won a Section 3 Class A title and went on to win a regional game to reach the state quarterfinal round. The basketball team finished its season at 22-3.
Bayport-Blue Point is also seeking its first state semifinal win in girls lacrosse.
The Phantoms are undefeated on the season, entering today’s game with a 17-0 record.
