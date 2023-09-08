Cape Vincent— Two local residents are participating in the Thousand Islands International Piano Competition for young people, hosted by the Cape Vincent Arts Council, which continues today and Sunday at the Maple Grove Estate, 596 W. Broadway St., Cape Vincent.
Alice Pan, 17, a senior at Immaculate Heart Central School in Watertown, and Erdem Lukomyanski, 11, a sixth grader at Sackets Harbor Central, are the first locals to represent the north country in the contest, since 2012. Several more contestants are also from New York state, while others had a longer journey, coming from Canada and China.
The competition is dedicated this year to Bruce Cowan Taylor, a co-owner of the Maple Grove estate, who died in July. Bruce and his wife Lynn hosted the competition at their home for many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.