Jefferson County Fair HEATS UP

WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Fair was bustling with preparations on Tuesday morning for a week that will be packed full of agricultural competition, shows, parades, games and much more.
Especially busy Tuesday were those bringing in their animals that will become the stars of shows and exhibitions taking place throughout the week.
Shelby Benjamin was busy hosing down cows that had just been unloaded from Sheland Farms in Ellisburg. Benjamin said hosing them down serves multiple purposes.
“It cleans them off, but it also cools them down,” she said.
Benjamin said cows prefer a temperature range on the cooler side — around 45 to 65 degrees — and with temperatures in the 80s this week, it will be especially important to keep them cool. She said that the water, along with fans and the shade of a tent, should help to keep them happy.
Cows aren’t the only four-legged animals staying at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown this week.
Goats are also competing in shows, and they were beginning to arrive with their owners on Tuesday morning.
Hudson Hirt, Redwood, is one of the younger competitors in the goat category, but he has no lack of enthusiasm for his animals. His mother, Nichole Hirt said that Hudson’s enthusiasm is why they entered the goats this year. “Normally we bring my sheep, but he was so excited about his goats this year–that’s why we brought them,” she said.
At the fair, he is showing three goats, Ella, Cocoa and Serenity. His favorite is Cocoa, aptly named, showing a light brown coat.
“He is my favorite,” Hudson said, pointing to Cocoa. “He has a white sock on one of his feet.”
Animals at the fair are not just for the enjoyment of the competitors, but for everyone who stops by to see them.
Mindy Hutt encouraged her daughter Mickenzy to try feeding one of the calves, and her face lit up with a smile when the big, black and white animal gently pulled the hay from her hand.
Mellissa Thomas, Watertown, is showing several chickens during the fair, and said that even the feathered animals can have a therapeutic effect on people. Some of her chickens will let you pick them up and “cuddle” them.
“They can feel how you are feeling. They just know,” Thomas said.
Find ticket information and a complete schedule through Sunday at www.jeffcofair.org.
