Join a young explorer — and four pairs of Wellies — on the adventure of a lifetime

Batten down the hatches! The Yellow Wellie Gang is going on an adventure! “River and the Amazing Yellow Wellie Adventure” (Rising River Press LLC), written by Emily Dreeling and illustrated by Misha Javanovic, take us on a moonlight trek where four pairs of boots will have to take a significant risk, venturing out into the unknown to ask life’s most valuable questions!
On the surface, this book looks like a super adorable tale about a gal and her rainboots splashing and squelching along (which it is), but there is a more profound message within the pages. If these little boots can take off on a perilous journey with no fear, so can we. Telling us, “Yes, the world is a big tough place, but it’s also a wonderful one.” That has to be one of life’s most important lessons, especially in times today. Although we have so much to still overcome, it is essential to find beauty and joy in whatever we can.
As a kid with a very active imagination, I would always imagine that my toys, dolls and stuffed animals were real. I assumed that everything could have thoughts and emotions, so when Disney came out with “Toy Story,” this only confirmed that everything was alive! Obviously, a big part of growing up is letting go of such childish ideas that my stuffed rabbit is bouncing around in my room when I’m gone. Although growing up and losing so much of our childlike wonder can be sad, there are places we can go to tap into that again. All we have to do is open a book! These Yellow Wellies remind us to always keep in touch with our inner child, “while change will certainly come as you get older, if you just make sure to remember the little yellow wellie inside, fun will never be far away.”
Along with these powerful messages for kids and adults alike, this book is full of whimsical illustrations to keep everyone engaged in this epic adventure!
