Junkanoo in the Bahamas: A colorful festival of freedom

People around the world, especially kids, look forward to Christmas all year long. It’s that time when everybody gathers in their homes, enjoying each other’s stories and eating delicious foods while sitting next to a glittering Christmas tree. Everybody is excited when Christmas comes -- most especially because it is also the season of giving gifts, which is my favorite.
Here in the Bahamas, we are more than excited about Christmas because we celebrate it with extra fun and in a colorful way. Christmas is Junkanoo time!
Junkanoo is a major cultural event that happens all over the islands of the Bahamas during the Christmas and New Year’s season. It represents an important part of our culture because it has its origins in the slave trade. During that time, slaves got only three days off during the entire year (Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day), so they made the most of it in their own unique way, which is what we now call Junkanoo.
There is a loud street parade, with music and people singing and dancing in colorful costumes and masks. Giant floats are decorated with colorful papers and feathers, each representing the beautiful islands of the Bahamas.
We learned in school that Junkanoo started hundreds of years ago, but nobody knows exactly how. Some believe the festival was named after John Canoe, an Akan warrior from Ghana whose men were enslaved and brought to the Caribbean islands. Others say Junkanoo came from the French words gens inconnus, which mean “unknown people,” because of the masks worn while celebrating. However it started, Junkanoo is a festival of freedom, and we love it.
Everybody in the Bahamas starts to prepare for Junkanoo as early as November. Food vendors, mask makers, dancers, band players and more have their own traditional way to get ready for this annual festivity.
We celebrate Junkanoo by singing and dancing in colorful costumes and masks. There is a loud street parade, with music and people in costumes. Giant floats are decorated with colorful papers and feathers, each representing the beautiful islands of the Bahamas.
Christmas may be a little different where I live, but I enjoy it so much, like everyone else around the world.
Mehr Barr is an iGeneration Youth reporter living in West End, Grand Bahama
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.