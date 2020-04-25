On March 12th of 2020, my mommy told me that our trip to Philadelphia to watch the Flyers hockey game was canceled due to the coronavirus! When my mom told me this, I felt sad and upset because I’ve been waiting to go watch the Flyers for a long time now. We then found out that school would be closed until April 17th. This made me upset because I wouldn’t get to see my friends or my teacher, Mrs. Brown, in a very long time. During this time, I have been doing school work on the computer, playing outside, playing with my sister and playing my Nintendo Switch.
The worst part of all of this is that I can’t spend time with my grandparents as we are afraid they may get sick. I also don’t get to see my friends and my hockey season had to end early. I was supposed to play Lacrosse this season and that has been canceled as well. I wish that things could go back to normal so I can see all my friends and family again as I really miss them all very much.
