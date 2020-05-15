Keeping up with school, sports, play a surprising success

What I thought wasn’t going to be fun turned out to be one of the best times ever. For instance, my family and I have a lot of fun spending time together in a way we didn’t have time for before.
My siblings and I have fun making up games on the trampoline and we have mostly friendly competitions in Just Dance. My family and I also love to play Telestrations which brings a lot of laughs and family memories. We also love to go outside during the day and play basketball games such as HORSE, knockout and two-vs.-two games. Despite all the little fights and sibling rivalry my family has gotten closer over this time.
On the first day of online school, I didn’t know what to expect. As the weeks went by I began to love online school. My teacher has given us fun assignments where they are challenging but they are a lot of fun to do.
I also get to go to a daily Zoom meeting where I get to connect with my teacher and classmates. I didn’t know if I was going to learn new things, but I definitely have. At some points I have a hard time staying focused, but I have found methods that help me stay focused, such as listening to music, finding a room where no one is, and just taking a 5 minute break when I need it. Even though school has been challenging it has been fun at the same time.
I was unsure how I was going to keep up on my gymnastics skills and learn new skills at the same time. I learned later into quarantine that I would be given a list of exercises to complete every week to keep up on my strength.
I will have two Zoom meetings a week with my teammates and coaches. Also, my friend’s dad made me a mushroom (which is one of the events) so I can keep up on that as well.
On top of that, I have learned to rollerblade and only fell once while going down a hill. I have also been doing some dancing with the help of Just Dance and Tik Tok. In summary, quarantine has not been as bad as I thought it would be. I have had a lot more family bonding time, I have stayed connected with my schoolwork, and have been keeping up on my gymnastics skills and learning new skills.
Even though some days seem hard and long most days I look on the bright side.
