Kennedy Space Center offers virtual sessions about space exploration

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering new virtual sessions as part of its KSC Club Discovery program next month. They are designed to help children — specifically those in third grade through sixth grade — understand space exploration and interplanetary travel.
The three-hour programs are conducted live and guided by a visitor complex educator.
Upcoming sessions include Mission Moon Base on April 8 and an Earth Day experience on April 22. Both begin at 1 p.m.
On Mission Moon Base, participants make their projectors to view constellation shapes, observe formation of crystals, watch a snowstorm form in a cup and build a Moon Base. For Earth Day, students are shown how to grow plants with hydroponics, make a paper rocket, create a water filter and build an anemometer.
Individuals who purchase KSC Club Discovery receive an information kit that includes a supply list, login credentials and other details in advance. No supplies are provided by Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.
The cost is $30 per student. Annual passholders receive a 10% discount by calling 855-433-4210 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
For more information and reservations, go to KennedySpaceCenter.com.
