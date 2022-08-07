Kids get creative at Hounsfield market

East Hounsfield Free Library Director Laura Dillinghamwas searching for things to occupy her home-schooled kids’ time. She got the idea for sets up for the ‘Kid’preneur market from a friend in Colorado, put out a Facebook post to fellow home-schooling parents and got to organizing the library’s first ever kid-made market, which will continue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday through the end of August.
