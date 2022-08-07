East Hounsfield Free Library Director Laura Dillinghamwas searching for things to occupy her home-schooled kids’ time. She got the idea for sets up for the ‘Kid’preneur market from a friend in Colorado, put out a Facebook post to fellow home-schooling parents and got to organizing the library’s first ever kid-made market, which will continue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday through the end of August.

Kids get creative at Hounsfield market

Coco A. Dillingham, 9, sells catnip toys, dog bandanas, stress toys, hair clips and other crafts at her booth at the ‘Kid’preneur market Thursday morning. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
