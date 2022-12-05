LOWVILLE — Registration for the Lowville Academy FFA Club’s second annual Tractor Lighting Contest is Thursday.
Anyone in the Lowville Academy and Central School District who would like to make their tractor or other equipment festive, including lawn mowers, should plan to have their creation set up and lit from Dec. 15 to 18 so they can be judged for the contest and enjoyed by the passing community.
Individuals and businesses are welcome to register their addresses by emailing the club’s teacher adviser Melvin Phelps. The addresses will be shared on social media so people can take a tour of the illuminated creations.
All tractor stylists will need to send Mr. Phelps three pictures of their tractor displays by noon Dec. 16 that will be uploaded on the Lowville FFA Alumni and Supporters Facebook page for the community to determine the best.
The winner of the contest will receive bragging rights until the third annual event in 2023.
To register, email mphelps@lowvilleacademy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.