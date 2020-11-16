Latest News
- Jefferson County official warns residents to follow COVID rules
- Jefferson County, DANC launch broadband study to track where infrastructure development still needed
- PHOTOS: Smithville barn is gone with the wind
- Parkway Express, Tim Horton’s planning underway for Canton location
- New website tracks COVID-related health, safety concerns in schools
- Potsdam recreation committee looking for members
- Massena high school BOCES students returning to in-person learning Tuesday
- Lewis County Planning Board’s Thursday meeting goes virtual
