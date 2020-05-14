Learning to get through COVID together

It has been a bit hard for my family in quarantine, but here are a few ways we are learning and getting through this pandemic.
For learning and school work, my mom has made a schedule for our school work and extra activities like art and physical education. We have certain times like free time or lunch and dinner where we are allowed to do things that we would want.
Since our family has been stuck in quarantine, we have been able to spend a lot more time together. We spend some of our free time watching movies or coloring. Sometimes we talk and learn about what’s going on in the world.
We also do family yoga once in a while and spend time with my little brother. On my own time, I play online and talk with my friends or read.
This has been my life in quarantine and I hope everyone is trying to make the most of the situation.
