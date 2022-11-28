Learning to overcome adversity with confidence

In her latest children’s book, “Emma Jean’s Sew-N-Sew” (LeeBeau Publishing), LaShonda M. Stewart delivers an important message that encourages kids to find their passion and continue to work at it regardless of what others think. In the process, the book inspires readers of all ages to embrace their individuality among their peers.
NOT EVERYONE SEES THE BEAUTY
After Emma Jean finds an old sewing machine, she makes it her mission to learn a new skill while also providing her daughter, London, with all the clothes she could imagine. London’s new clothes quickly capture the attention of her school classmates, many of whom want their own clothes to be made by the talented Emma Jean.
Yet not everyone sees the beauty in London’s new wardrobe.
Some begin to bully her for wearing “homemade clothes,” asking her if she was too poor to buy clothes from a real store and making London feel embarrassed. Unaware of the bullying London is facing, Emma Jean begins making London a beautiful dress for the upcoming school dance, intending to make her look like “a princess in a fairytale.”
London must decide what is more important: having store-bought clothes in order to fit in with her peers or showcasing her mother’s gifts and talents by wearing the handmade clothes her mother makes for her.
VIBRANT COLORS AND TEXTURES
JL Straw’s illustrations beautifully depict the vibrant colors and various textures of the clothing being made. Through such detailed illustrations, readers see how Emma Jean’s skills become more and more advanced as she continues to create new styles and strengthen her techniques.
Each page’s assortment of artwork allows children to find new things to look at each time they read the book.
KEY THEMES
Readers will see Emma Jean’s talent and passion for sewing grow, but also London’s curiosity and excitement about fashion. Readers learn the value of hard work, time and effort that comes with learning a new skill and creating something from scratch. Stewart also encourages children to reuse and recycle, just as Emma Jean incorporates newspapers and paper bags into the designs of her clothing.
But even more important, themes of acceptance and diversity are strung throughout the book. Stewart’s use of diverse characters allows readers to celebrate their culture and identity. “Emma Jean’s Sew-N-Sew” invokes a sense of equality recognizing that all children, no matter their race, class, or social status, they too have the power to succeed using their individualized talents. Children will finish this book with a desire to be more accepting of their peer’s differences.
This book speaks to both children and parents, making it the ideal book to read together.
Readers will come out of “Emma Jean’s Sew-N-Sew” feeling ready to explore and embrace their own unique gifts and talents - with confidence and commitment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.