Potsdam Public Library’s build challenge program is held every second Tuesday of the month.
The theme this month was to create a place you would like to go on vacation.
Rain showers this evening mixing with snow showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%..
Rain showers this evening mixing with snow showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Updated: April 17, 2023 @ 10:37 pm
Potsdam Public Library’s build challenge program is held every second Tuesday of the month.
The theme this month was to create a place you would like to go on vacation.
Transfer
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.