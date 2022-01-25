The Calf Scholarship Award Program application is now available. Applications are due by March 15, 2022.
The Lewis County Enhancement Calf Scholarship Award Program is now accepting applications. Applicants must submit a well written response essay answering the questions on the application. Calves will be awarded to the applicant(s) who shows a strong interest and who has demonstrated the capabilities of developing the animal to its fullest potential. This program is sponsored by the Lewis County Dairy Industry Building for the purpose of encouraging those who want to become involved with registered dairy cattle or purebred beef in Lewis County.
Applications can be downloaded using the following link: wdt.me/9cJB5K or by going to the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County Website at http://ccelewis.org.
Questions? Contact Gary Rosiczkowski by phone at 315-348-6621 or email at garylaine@frontiernet.net.
