GLENFIELD — Departing from the state’s newly adopted format, the Lewis County Dairy Princess Program recently crowned a new Dairy Princess.
Last year, the board of the American Dairy Association North East, which administers the New York State Dairy Ambassador Program, adopted changes to make the program gender neutral. After trying the new ambassador program for the past year, the Lewis County Dairy Program committee decided to revert to the Dairy Princess format.
Sherry Beyer master of ceremonies gave the welcome address for the 58th annual Dairy Princess Pageant June 10 at the 3G Fire Department.
“Dairy Princess program provides a way to get our young people involved in dairy community and also creates dairy advocates,” she said. “Dairy Princesses represent dairy farmers and attend numerous events with the goal of connecting with consumers. Dairy farmers work long hours every single day which doesn’t leave them much time to promote their own products and our program’s goal is to support the dairy industry and be a voice for our hard-working dairy farmers.”
After giving a “farm to table” demonstration about milk and answering a dairy related question, Evelyn Farese was crowned Lewis County Dairy Princess for the 2023-2024 term. She described process of cows producing milk and the processing of milk along with the benefits of consuming dairy products.
Evelyn was asked why someone should drink real milk over plant-based milk. She replied that the 13 essential nutrients found in real milk are not found in plant-based milk.
Evelyn, 15, is the daughter of Chris and Michelle Farese of Brantingham and is sponsored by the Klossner Farm. She is a student at South Lewis Central School where she is the FFA treasurer and a member of the Girls Athletic Association and the soccer team. Evelyn is a member of the Junior Holstein Club, Holstein Assocation, 4-H and participates in Dairy Bowl. She shows cattle at the Lewis County Fair. Evelyn joined the Dairy Promotion Committee last year as a Junior Dairy Ambassador.
With plans to major in agribusiness at college, she sought the Dairy Princess crown to “promote dairy consumption and educate people about dairy.”
“I’m really happy about being crowned princess and I’m very excited for this upcoming year with the rest of my court,” said Evelyn. “As the Dairy Princess, my main goal is to promote not only dairy but also the dairy farmers that work very hard to provide us with the milk. I think that it’s also very important to teach kids the health benefits of drinking milk and why it’s important. I became involved in the dairy princess program last year because I personally wanted to get more involved and expand my knowledge on dairy and the program has taught me a lot, not only about dairy, but also leadership and how to be a role model.”
During the pageant Reagan Burker of the Dairy Princess Committee explained the reasons for reverting to the princess format and said the with the split the Lewis County program would lose some funding and the girls would not be able to compete on the state level. She also noted the program would open up to children younger than 9.
Last year’s Dairy Ambassador Megan Klossner was given an honorary sash and crown “for her hard work and dedication to this program for many years.”
Burker said many on the committee were upset when the state adopted the ambassador program, “because you join the program at 9 years old and your goal is to be that princess.”
Burker recognized Zoey Staring and Evelyn as Promoters of the Year fore each having attended 24 event.
Gary Rosiczkowski presented Evelyn with a scholarship of $600 from the Dairy industry Building to help with expenses for the next year.
As out going Dairy Ambassador and honorary Dairy Princess, Megan crowned Evelyn with the help of flower girl and tiara bearer Ella Cummings.
Megan, 17, is the daughter of Matt and Windy Klosner of Turin. As a South Lewis junior, she is active in varsity soccer, volleyball, trap club and National Honor Society and is president of the FFA chapter. She is involved in Dairy Club and Junior Holstein Club and shows cattle at the local, state and national level. She plays softball on the travel team, the NNY misfits. She has been involved with the Lewis County Dairy Princess program for nine years. Megan plans to continue her education, majoring in agriculture.
Ambassadors for the upcoming year are Mariah LaFountain, Zoey Staring, Ella Cummings, Liberty Vogt and Hayden Hulbert.
