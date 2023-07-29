LOWVILLE — For the third year the a Talent Show occurred Monday night prior to the official opening of the Lewis County Fair.
According to fair manager Rachel Lisk the fair board plans to continue with the Monday night show.
“The plan is to continue it this way,” she said. “It’s a fun way to unofficially kick off the fair. It allows participants the opportunity to perform on the big stage and without competing with the Tractor Pulls, as it was usually finishing up when the tractor pulls were under way (when the talent show was held later in the week).”
She noted that the number of contestants was down this year, there were a few first time performers.
“This is the first year back since 2019 for contestants to move onto the state fair,” she added.
In the Maxi category for contestants ages 13 and older the group of Aryn Tiffany, Annabel Pelo, Ava Marrow, Leila Monnat, Keira Tanner and Ilana Kampnich won in the ballet division. IIana Kampnich and Ava Marrow took second and third went to Ilana Kampnich and Anna Kampnich.
Aryn Tiffany won in the jazz division for the older group followed by Keira Tanner in second and Aryn Tiffany and Leila Monnat in third.
Annabel Pelo won the acro division.
For the vocal division Stella Burke and Ira Blauvelt won followed by Sutton Barret
Mini division for ages 12 and younger, Leila Monnat won for ballet and Gracie Lisk and Charlie Vance won in the clog/musical comedy novelty division. Adalyn Edick followed by Harper Norton-Good won for jazz.
Ira Blauvelt won for special talents with the Rubric Cube.
The overall winners were Ira Blauvelt in first, the group of Aryn Tiffany, Annabel Pelo, Ava Marrow, Leila Monnat, Keira Tanner and Ilana Kampnich in second and Annabel Pelo in third.
