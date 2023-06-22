LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Fair Board held a contest to design the annual coloring contest page — and the winner is Jessica Sheldon, owner of FAITH Riding Center, Watertown.
The drawing, utilizing solid dark lines, had to coordinate with this year’s theme “Barn in the USA.”
Mrs. Sheldon’s design incorporated a barn with farm animals and a farmer driving a tractor with a Ferris wheel in the background.
“I always loved participating in the local grocery stores coloring contest as a kid and thought, ‘Hey, I like to draw, let’s give this a shot,’” she said. “My husband told me about the contest so I decided to give it a whirl.”
To incorporate patriotism she drew an American flag on the barn roof.
“Without farmers who bust their hineys to provide for us, there would be no USA,” she pointed out. “The animals are a huge draw for people to come to the Lewis County Fair and my 3-year-old daughter’s favorite part. I asked her which animals I should have in the barn and what fair ride was her favorite — so that’s what I drew.”
The winner will receive a VIP fair prize pack and it is noted on the coloring page — designed by F.A.I.T.H. Riding Center.
