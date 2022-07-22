eavallone@lowville.com/ acayer@lowville.com
LOWVILLE — Throughout the morning and early afternoon Friday, nearly 50 first to eighth graders took to the stage in the Leroy Nichols Youth Building at the Lewis County Fairgrounds to vie for the honor of being top speller in their grade category.
Mistress of ceremonies Lynn Gaffney, programs and professional development director at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES, noted each student taking the stage was already a winner since they had qualified for the Lewis County Spelling Bee by winning the competition at their school.
The first and second graders with representatives from South Lewis, Copenhagen, Lowville Academy and Beaver River central schools were first to compete.
The field of 10 spellers was reduced to one winner after 10 rounds. John E. McCauley, an incoming second grader at Lowville Academy and Central School was the winner, correctly spelling the championship word, climbing.
The grade 3-4 category was highly contested as Kenzie M. Birchenough, an incoming Lowville fifth grader, and Julia Cooper of Copenhagen went back forth nine times before Kenzie correctly spelled “hesitated.”
With 10 fifth and sixth graders, taking the stage, five went to the audience in the first round with “skeleton,” “believe,” “spilled,” “popular” and “stopped” ending the speller’s bee. “Glisten,” “donkeys,” “favorite” and “centuries,” brought the contenders to one in round three. Collin J. Lewis of South Lewis won the Grades 5-6 contest with the word “earliest.”
“I thought the last word would be hard,” Collin said.
After previously placing in the Lewis County Fair Spelling Bee, Alexis Zehr of River Valley Mennonite School aged out of the competition winning the Grades 7-8 category.
Alexis outlasted the other eight speller, winning with the championship word “immature.”
The spelling bee is sponsored by the Watertown Daily Times, Lowville Journal & Republican, Lewis County Agricultural Society and Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. Lewis County Agricultural Society provided ribbons for all participants and prize money for the top five spellers in each division. The Spelling Bee Committee also gives each speller a certificate and book.
