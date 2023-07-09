LOWVILLE — Rides, food, contests, performances, parade, fireworks are all favorites that draw people to a county fair. The 202nd Lewis County Fair, with the theme Barn in the USA, will be no different.
The Lewis County Agricultural Society has a lot planned for this year’s fair, set for July 18 to 22 at the fairgrounds, 5485 Bostwick St. There is free admission, low parking costs on the grounds and free shuttle service from outlaying lots.
The fair starts with the traditional ribbon cutting, followed by the famous cheese auction presented by the Lewis County Industry Building. Each year hundreds of pounds of locally produced cheese are auctioned in blocks of five to 20 pounds.
The highlight of the auction is the naming of the “Big Cheese” the individual or group which successfully bids on a 20-pound block of cheese.
Opening day is capped off with the Firemen’s Parade and fireworks.
Throughout the week there are contests of every description from cooking and baking to cattle and horse showing. And of course a variety of food.
Musicians will perform in the Entertainment Island daily with Jimmy Mowery from The Voice performing on Thursday for midnight madness and 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. John Stevens Double Shot Polka Band will also perform. The headliner show will feature Tyler Farr at 7 p.m. Friday on the Grandstand Stage. Tickets for the concert at a cost of $40 for trackside and $35 for grandstand and all grandstand events are on sale now through the fair’s website page at https://www.lewiscountyfair.org/new-york-lewis-county-fair/pricing/. The fair manager cautions patrons use this website to ensure the right price.
“It’s a fair for everyone,” said fair manager Rachel Lisk. “We offer free acts and lots of wonderful animals and entertainment. This year we will have a dog show and a glass blower. We have lots of wonderful foods to try including a new loaded fry food truck. Each day Coleman Bros shows offers a ride wristband and you can get $10 off if you purchase before July 17.”
The Mullet Contest, established last year by members of the Junior Fair Board, attracted a lot of contestants from near and far thus will be back this year.
New this year, a low sensory area will be provided for those who may need a “brain break.”
For more information visit the website at www.lewiscountyfair.org or follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/lewiscountyfair13367/.
