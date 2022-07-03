LOWVILLE — New York’s public library system is encouraging students to engage in summer reading activities with this year’s “Oceans of Possibilities” theme. At the conclusion of the summer program, participants will receive acknowledgment for their involvement and achievements.
Lowville Public Library
The Lowville Public Library, 5387 Dayan St., will be hosting numerous adventures for families. Children can begin with a summer reading kit, which includes treats and reading mail. Registration is required for the reading kits and reading mail.
Smiling Stories on the library lawn or in the library community room will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. To explore areas around the world “Fab Lab” will be at 1 p.m. Thursdays. The Science Guy program will take place at 2 p.m. Aug. 4. Craft Cafe will be offered every other Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. starting July 8. From 2 to 4 p.m. July 15, children can build and play with the library’s collection of toys, including Legos, coding toys and sensory toys.
A storywalk will also be taking place in Lowville from 10 a.m. to noon on July 9, with activities and a story along the trail.
Turin Library
At the Turin Library, 6312 E. Main St., the summer reading program will begin July 6 and continue from 4 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday for five weeks. The library will be hosting a “Fill-a-Fish for reading.” Only 20 kits are available so children interested will need to reserve their spot.
The Catskill Puppet Theater will return to Turin at 6 p.m. July 8 to present “The Lion’s Whiskers,” with free ice cream available at the Turin Fire Department, 4391 N. State St.
Children can participate in a Sea Turtle Paint Party at 4 p.m. July 13. In order to provide enough supplies, the library will need to know how many people are interested. Other activities include, movie times, crafts and a visiting shark tent. To conclude the summer, the library will hold its final party in the park on Aug. 3.
Carthage Public Library
The Carthage Public Library, 412 Budd St., will be kicking of “Oceans of Possibilities” with entertainment from 3 to 4:30 p.m. July 1, with special guest Jeff Boyer, also known as “The Bubble Guy.”
This year’s program will encompass not only reading but STEM learning, adding science, technology, engineering and math to the summer program. Children will take home books and will be asked to complete spontaneous “book reports” to create insightful discussion with the participants. One of the book lists generated by the children will be chosen for the Pizza Hut Book It summer reading award.
“We are committed to promoting children’s literacy and the Summer Reading Program is a great way to ensure that children don’t slide backwards on their literacy skills over the summer,” Christina Bamberg, the library’s interim director, said in a press release.
Crafts, games and snacks will be included, as well as storywalks to coincide with the ocean theme. Beginning on July 5, the storywalks will take place in different locations.
The library is also challenging adults to read over the summer and is planning enticing motivation for adult readers.
