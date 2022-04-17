Life-size robotic dinos in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Velociraptors and triceratops and Tyrannosaurus rex — oh my!
A new exhibit featuring life-size robotic dinosaurs is set to open at The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore in May.
According to the zoo, the prehistoric replicas will move their heads, arms and tails, and even spit water.
“Along your journey, we’ll help you spot the connections between animals at the Zoo and these prehistoric beasts,” the zoo wrote on its website. “Learn how these fascinating creatures moved, hunted, and reared their young in many of the same ways our animals do today.”
The exhibit is set to run from May 6 until Nov. 30 and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the last entry at 3:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.