The inaugural Northern Lights Holiday Light Show at the Evans Mills Race Park is a community supported drive-through holiday light display which opened on Thanksgiving day.
The Northern Lights display is now open every day of the week from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve with the final day being Jan. 1.
