Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely this evening with a shower or two possible overnight. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers likely this evening with a shower or two possible overnight. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.