CANTON — July will be a month full of fun activities for kids at the Canton Free Library.
Oceans of Possibilities, the summer reading program, is already filled, but there are plenty of other free activities for kids at the library and around the community, youth services coordinator Valerie M. White said.
On July 1, the first storywalk of the season will be installed at the Remington Recreation Trail. Kids and their parents can follow a series of signs, each displaying two pages from the book, “Piranhas Don’t Eat Bananas,” by Aaron Blabey, as they walk from the golf course parking lot to the Imagine Nation playground.
“That’s a funny one,” Ms. White said. “Sometimes I choose beautiful books, but I know kids like funny ones, and I do too.”
There will be a different book each week during the month of July, Ms. White said.
There will be storywalks elsewhere in the village, such as the Canton Village Park and at special events at Taylor Park Beach.
Jeff Boyer’s Big Bubble Bonanza is set for 10 a.m. July 1 at Canton Village Park.
“Jeff Boyer is a great performer,” Ms. White said. “I’ve had him for years. He’s spectacular.”
It is a farmers market day in the park, so the bubble show will be on he eastern side of the green. Should the weather turn sour the show will be moved indoors to First Presbyterian Church.
Blankets and lawn chairs are suggested for the show.
Books at the Beach will be at 2 p.m. July 14 at Taylor Park.
“We meet over in a nice grassy spot and I read some stories and we do some bubbles and hula hoops,” Ms. White said.
The afternoon has a storywalk and ends in a sponge bomb fight, she said.
Local children’s book author Laura Lavoie will be at this year’s Books at the Beach, Ms. White said.
“She has a book called ‘Vampire Vacation’ that was just released,” Ms. White said. “She has offered to come and read the book, so that will be fantastic.”
On July 28, the library will sponsor a pet show at 2 p.m. in the village park.
“It is always our last event of the summer reading program,” Ms. White said. “Kids can bring in a live animal, they can bring in a plush animal, because I know not everybody can have a pet at home.”
Animals in the pet shows have ranged from brine shrimp to a Jersey calf, she said.
Pet show participants have to pre-register by July 21 at the library.
Ongoing at the library is the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, which encourages parents to expose their children to 1,000 books before kindergarten. Multiple readings of the same book count in the tally. If a parent reads one book a day, in three years they will have 1,095 books on their log.
“The idea is for kids to hear lots of words before they go to kindergarten because it builds a base for their language and their chances at having good literacy later on.”
Every time a child reaches 100 books they come to the library and get their picture taken and have their token moved along a timeline.
Once a child gets to 1,000 books they get a book bag, a book and a certificate.
For more information on any of these programs, email vwhite@ncls.org or call 315-386-3712 ext. 4.
