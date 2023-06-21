Lowville library offers bilingual story hours

LOWVILLE — As part of its mission to incorporate Spanish into its programs, the Lowville Free Library is offering bilingual story hours.
“This free program was originally slated to be a limited series with one or two sessions, but each session has been so successful that Lowville Free Library is planning to offer it indefinitely,” said library Board of Trustees president Jaime M. Cook. “It has drawn in families from within and outside of the service area, some of whom had never visited Lowville Free Library before. It highlights the library’s commitment to early language exposure for all children and early literacy for every family.”
Meghan Harney, library director and Christian Zehr, a bilingual board member co-lead the event reading stories in Spanish.
“Bilingual storytime was mainly prompted by conversations with parents and caregivers,” said the library director. “I had patrons asking if we had books in Spanish for their kids and if we’d ever considered incorporating Spanish into our programming. I also knew that there weren’t Spanish programs at other area libraries, so thought that there might be demand even outside of our patrons.”
When Mr. Zehr, who was raised bilingual, became involved at the library, the opportunity arose to establish the program.
Ms. Harney said since she was not raised in a bilingual family it was important to her “to have that representation in our program.”
“It’s so great to see a program that I had hoped to introduce for some time catch on quickly,” she said.
The library is also building a Spanish language collection in the Children’s Room.
“It has been really well received — kids are excited about it, families are excited about it, school classes visiting the library are excited about it,” Ms. Harney said.
Briele Kilionski, a parent of third children ages 1-5, said she and her husband speak Spanish at home in an attempt to expose their children to the language.
“Young children are able to more easily learn language,” said Mrs. Kilionski, noting Spanish is not her nor her husband’s first language. “I just love Spanish. It will give my children a head start to learn another language as they get older.”
Mrs. Kilionski said it was great to have the opportunity go some place outside the home for her children to hear Spanish spoken.
“It’s really fun to see the other parents with their children,” she said noting some of the families were like hers, just exposing themselves to the language while others had one Spanish speaking parent.
She said the family takes part in other library activities.
The next Bilingual Story Hour at the library, 5387 Dayan St., is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24. Additional storytimes are set for 11 a.m. July 29 and Aug. 19.
