After 415 years, the comet Thatcher has made its way around the sun again. As Earth passes through Thatcher’s dusty trail starting this weekend, fiery streaks will fly.

The annual Lyrid meteor shower, the oldest-known shower observed for 2,700 years, according to NASA, will be visible in the Northern Hemisphere through the end of April. It peaks next weekend, as if Thatcher knows about Earth Day.

When the icy comet’s debris collides with Earth’s passing atmosphere and disintegrates, it leaves streaks of light, called meteors — the misnamed shooting stars people wish upon.

“The moon being new right now means the sky will be less bright, so the meteors will stand out more,” said Joshua D. Thomas, associate professor of physics at Clarkson University and director of Reynolds Observatory.

Meteor showers are often named because their meteors appear to be coming from a constellation or location in space. The annual November Leonid meteor shower, for example, appears to emerge from the constellation Leo. The Eta Aquarids, which peak in early May, appear to start their travel from the constellation Aquarius.

The Lyrid meteor shower’s radiant, the seeming start of the trails, is the constellation Lyra.

Six main stars, including its brightest Vega, form Lyra’s basic harp shape, which can be seen in the Northern Hemisphere from now until the fall, according to Solar System Exploration, an interactive program of NASA. It will be highest in the sky over the summer.

Though stars can be viewed on a clear night from most backyards, Mr. Thomas suggests getting away from light pollution and population density if possible. “Even going to the outskirts of a town,” is reasonable in much of the north country.

Find a viewing spot, look toward Lyra and be patient through next weekend. The Lyrids will peak in the early morning of April 22.

A planisphere, or star chart can be a useful aid to locate Lyra and for stargazing by location. More help is on NASA’s Skywatching website, solarsystem.nasa.gov/skywatching.