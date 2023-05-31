WADDINGTON — The Madrid-Waddington drone soccer team ended its first season with a victory at the regional competition and a sixth-place finish at the US Drone Soccer National competition in Utica.
The team, alongside the New York Power Authority’s STEM Career Component, held a demonstration to celebrate its success and to showcase drone soccer and its gameplay.
“Technology and career exposure play a crucial role in empowering high school students and preparing them for future success,” said Kaela Mainsah, NYPA vice president of Environmental Justice in a prepared statement. “Connecting underserved communities with tools like drones and 3-D printers help develop students’ digital literacy, critical thinking and problem-solving skills, helping equip students for the workforce.”
At the demonstration, spectators were able to witness the sport firsthand. Drone Soccer is an indoor team sport played with radio-controlled quadcopters in protective exoskeletons designed for collisions.
Five-player teams face off in a netted arena where they ram and block the opposing team to prevent them from scoring.
Before pilots can compete, they must first learn to build, program, fly, and repair high-performance drones, learning engineering skills that could lead to careers in aviation.
More than 40 students came from all across the north country, from the St. Regis Mohawk Nation, Bombay, Gouverneur, Canton, Brasher, Bangor, Westville, Madrid, Waddington and Fort Covington, to participate in the drone matches, learn about drone technology, and talk to real drone pilots who turned their passions into careers.
“Madrid-Waddington was excited for its students to have the opportunity to meet and work with the NYPA team of pilots to gain insight into the drone industry,” said Michelle Burke, instructional technology specialist and the school’s drone soccer coach in a press release from NYPA. “The support NYPA has provided Madrid-Waddington’s staff and students has been incredible and we are very appreciative of this relationship.”
The evening began with the Madrid-Waddington drone soccer team meeting with NYPA pilots to discuss their careers and learn about team drones.
Team members presented their season highlights, how the emerging technologies help prepare them for the workforce, and explained how the game is played and scored.
Students then put on a clinic when they challenged and beat the NYPA employees in a game of drone soccer.
