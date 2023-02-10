MASSENA — Two friends who have been figure skating together for 14 years will be giving their final Massena Figure Skating Club performance during Sunday’s annual ice show.
“Ever since we were neighbors,” said Diamond Barrett, who joins Piper Auger as this year’s senior skaters.
The two were together with the rest of the skaters Thursday night at the Massena Arena for rehearsals and photographs. Then, come Sunday, it’s an opportunity to showcase their solo skills. Ms. Auguer is also the coach for Love Shack, and she and Ms. Barrett are in the finale and production numbers.
“It’s been interesting. It’s been a long journey and I would never change a thing about it,” Ms. Auger said.
She said she comes from an ice skating family, including parents and siblings.
“Both my parents were ice dancers,” she said.
During their skating career, Ms. Auger and Ms. Barrett have had the opportunity to perform at other events, including the Empire State Games in Lake Placid. They returned from that event on Sunday.
“It’s been a lot of traveling for these things. But, it’s been a lot of fun,” Ms. Auger said.
She has been busy preparing for Sunday’s performance, but she’s looking forward to it.
“It’s definitely nerve-wracking,” she said.
The skating journey will soon be coming to an end. She said she doesn’t plan to continue after graduation.
“I wish I could say yes, but I’m going to end my skating journey,” she said.
Younger skaters will continue to hone their skills, though. Her advice is, “Never give up. Definitely enjoy it.”
Ms. Barrett said ice skating wasn’t her first choice, but she’s enjoyed it.
“I really wanted to switch to hockey because I like contact sports. I used to play football and I play lacrosse,” she said.
She said leaving her fellow club members will be hard when she graduates.
“I have a lot of friends here. I’ve seen some of them leave,” she said.
Ms. Barrett said she plans to continue skating after she graduates.
“I’m going to North Country Community College next year. I’m taking business. I’m going to join the Lake Placid Skating Team,” she said.
Skaters will take to the ice at 1 p.m. at the Massena Arena to perform this year’s theme, “Love Stinks.” Admission is $1 for students, $3 for seniors 65 and over, and $5 for adults.
