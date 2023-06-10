MASSENA — Massena Public Library officials say summer isn’t the time to give up on reading.
They’re once again offering a summer reading program designed to encourage children to continue reading throughout summer vacation so they don’t lose valuable reading skills while away from school. The program runs from June 26 to July 27 with the theme “All Together Now.”
“We will offer a variety of activities for children of all ages. This summer we will be offering some outdoor and indoor in-person programming,” the library announcement said.
There will be incentives, too.
“With special thanks to Stewart’s (convenience stores)and our partnership with Scholastic LP, we will be offering ice cream certificates and free books this year as part of our incentives for the independent reading program. There will also be some other great goodies to win this summer,” the news release said.
Independent reading programs are available for children up to 12 years, and teens from ages 13 to 17.
In the Pre-K 2023 section, for ages up to 4, participants who have earned 60 points or read for 60 minutes will receive a completion certificatie that they can print or share, a free book, and an ice cream certificate from Stewart’s Shops.
There’s an additional incentive for readers ages 5 to 12. They’ll also be able to unlock games, along with the completion certificate, free book and ice cream certificate.
Participants in the teen independent reading program will be offered the same incentives. Once they’re registered, they can earn points and also leave book reviews to help connect throughout the summer.
Story times will be part of the summer reading schedule. Family Storytime is for kids up to 5 years old, and there is also a “Babies, Music and Movement” program.
Family story times will take place Tuesdays at various locations around Massena throughout the summer reading program. They’ll include time to sing, dance and learn while building the foundation of early literacy. “Babies, Music and Movements” will be held at 10 a.m. July 3, 10, 17 and 24 in the children’s room at the library.
The library will also be offering “Messy Science” from 2 to 3 p.m. July 5 for ages 6 to 9 and 2 to 3 p.m. July 26 for ages 3 to 5 outside the library. Participants are advised to wear clothes they don’t mind getting messy. Registration is required by contacting lmarolf@ncls.org.
A Tween Book Club for ages 10 to 13 will be held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 29 and July 6, 13 and 20. Participants will be reading Roald Dahl’s “Fantastic Mr. Fox “this summer. Registration is required by contacting lmarolf@ncls.org.
Children ages 6 to 9 can participate in a Lego Club from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays from June 29 to July 21. They’ll be provided with a bin of Legos and a couple of characters to make different creations based on the theme of the day. Those creations will be displayed in the children’s room. Registration is required.
Registration is also required for the library’s “Roll for Initiative” program, a Dungeons & Dragons tabletop storytelling game. Teen sessions for ages 14 to 18 will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. June 27, July 11, 18 and 25, and Aug. 1. Tween sessions for ages 10 to 13 will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. June 28 and July 5, 12, 19 and 26.
Families with children up to 18 years old can pick up a kit for a Tiny Art Show on June 27. Each participant will receive a tiny art kit containing clay or canvas to create a tiny piece of art. Each will be entered into a drawing to win a $30 gift card. Artwork must be returned for display at the library to be entered into the drawing.
StoryWalks will also be part of the summer reading, allowing participants to enjoy the outdoors while getting some gentle exercise. Different pages of a book are spaced apart along the walk, and participants can read the story while they walk. StoryWalks will be displayed at the library and the Nicandri Nature Center.
The library will once again be hosting artist Kris Rozelle for the Massena Arts Academy for ages 5 and up. Sessions will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays, with Chinese Wire Trees on July 10, Shark Clay Sculptures on July 17, Caribbean Towel Elephants on July 24, Picasso Paper Collage Paintings on July 31, and Fabric Flowers on Aug. 7. Email lmarolf@ncls.org to register.
The library will also host a couple of visitors this summer.
Belly Buttons the Clown will be on hand from 10 to 10:45 a.m. June 30 to entertain with her magical talents. Then, a “Reptiles Forever” program will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. July 19. Participants will learn about and interact with various reptiles, and they’re encouraged to take pictures of themselves with some of the different animals.
For more information on the summer reading program, visit https://massenapubliclibrary.org/ or call 315-769-9914.
