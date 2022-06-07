MASSENA — Summer is on the way, and that means the Massena Public Library’s annual summer reading program is right around the corner.
The program runs from June 27 to July 28, and includes reading incentives and plenty to keep the kids busy during the lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer.
This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.”
“So, everything is all ocean-themed, and we’re looking at the ocean, the environment and the marine life. We’re excited for that,” youth services librarian Veronica Tatro said.
“We’re going to do the best we can to make it seem like a pretty carefree summer reading program like we had done in years past. We won’t have any of the major shows because we simply cannot put 150 or 200 people in the main reading room like we used to. That’s kind of asking for trouble. So, we are going to be having multiple programs every day of the week for a variety of ages,” Ms. Tatro said.
The Family Story Time sessions will take place outdoors at 10 a.m. June 28 at Danforth Park, July 5 at the Massena Housing Authority, July 12 at Danforth Park, July 19 at the Massena Housing Authority and July 26 at Danforth Park. Babies, Music and Movement is held in the children’s room at the library at 10 a.m. July 11, 18 and 25.
A popular activity called “Messy Science” returns this summer. The program for ages 6 to 9 will be held July 6, and ages 3 to 5 on July 20.
“We did a lot of weird stuff last year as far as experiments, and we were exploring with colors a lot. So we’re going to be doing some of those same experiments and then adding some new ones,” Ms. Tatro said.
Families with children ages 3 and older are invited to participate in the Garden Club, which will be held June 30 and July 7, 14 and 21. As the summer progresses, families will be able to help harvest food from the garden to take home.
“We’ve had a library learning garden for a number of years at this point. It was fantastic the first year we started. We were able to give away a bunch of food. But, the last couple of years we weren’t really able to give away a whole lot of food. This year we’re going to be getting back into it with the Garden Club and getting the kids back in the garden, which will be really nice,” Ms. Tatro said.
A Tween Book Club for ages 10 to 13 will be held July 11, 18 and 25. Kids will be reading “Beyond the Bright Sea” by Lauren Wolk. A Kids Book Club for ages 7 to 9 will meet on July 13 to discuss “Owl Diaries: Eva at the Beach” by R. Elliot, and on July 27 to discuss “Notebook of Doom: Rise of the Balloon Goons” by Troy Cummings.
“We recently started a kids book club because we noticed a gap in programming in the area for kids in the 7 to 9 age range, and our kids book club really took off. So I decided to keep it going throughout the summer,” Ms. Tatro said.
Creative Kids for ages 6 to 9 is an opportunity to gather and socialize over a collective activity on Thursdays from June 30 to July 21. Creations will be put on display in the children’s room. During Lego Hour, kids will be provided with a bin of Legos and a couple of characters to make different creations. Those will also be displayed in the children’s room.
The Roll for Initiative, the Dungeons and Dragons tabletop storytelling game, continues in the summer. Teen sessions for ages 14 to 18 will be held June 29 and July 6, 13, 20 and 27. Tween sessions for ages 10 to 13 will be held June 28 and July 5, 12, 19 and 26.
“We’ve got between 15 and 25 kids who play with us regularly. We tend to get more over the summer, and it’s so popular,” Ms. Tatro said.
A Tiny Art Show for families with kids and teens up to 18 is also set for this summer, with kit pick-up on June 27. Participants will receive either clay or canvas to create their own tiny piece of art, and they’ll be entered to take part in a drawing for a $30 gift certificate to Rosario’s.
StoryWalks at the Nicandri Nature Center and Massena Public Library will also be held. Different pages of a book are spaced apart along a walk so participants can read while they walk.
Independent reading is a big part of the summer reading program, and it includes incentives to keep the pages turning.
“The whole purpose of summer reading is to prevent the summer slide, which is the loss of information when you’re not repeatedly practicing certain skills,” Ms. Tatro said. “Younger kids are going to receive a sheet and every time they read for 10 minutes, they color one of their sea creatures. Once you read for 60 minutes, you’ll automatically get a Stewart’s ice cream certificate, which they have kindly donated to us, and you’re also going to get a free book as well.”
Teen readers are going to get their own punch cards and will also be eligible for ice cream and a book.
For more information, call the library at 315-769-9914, visit massenapubliclibrary.org or register online at http://wdt.me/massenaread.
