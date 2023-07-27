MADRID — Members of the Police Activities League of Massena got a sneak peak of this weekend’s Civil War Weekend at Fort Tribute in Madrid during a field trip on Thursday.
A number of stations were open for the youngsters to learn about the Civil War, and in particular St. Lawrence County’s role in the battle.
“The Police Activities League summer program for kids is here to experience different stations,” said Scott A. Wilson, Fort Tribute volunteer coordinator and a 22-year reenactor who holds the rank of lieutenant colonel.
During their visit, the third time Fort Tribute has held an annual “Civil War School Day program,” they heard from some of the reenactors who will be participating in the weekend’s event on the grounds of the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum, 1755 Route 345.
“This will be the first time our new traveling forge and demonstrations will be held. It’s a really nice addition to Fort Tribute,” Wilson said.
A traveling forge, which was manned by blacksmith Kirk Perry on Thursday, is a complete, mobile blacksmith shop stocked with tools, fuel, metal bars and equipment of the trade.
“During the Civil War, there were thousands of them. They would go with artillery batteries. They would follow cavalry regiments. They made everything from horse shoes to nails to fixed equipment, things of that nature,” Wilson said.
“They would have a traveling forge for every battery,” Perry said.
Each artillery battery had between 85 and 125 horses.
“Every four to six weeks they would have to change the shoes on each horse,” Perry said. “This would have carried 280 horseshoes in three different boxes.”
Wilson said an original traveling forge is on display in the Chattanooga Museum in Tennessee.
“There are less than two dozen left in the country that are reproductions like this,” he said.
The PAL members also had the opportunity to talk with some infantrymen and observe musket firing and artillery firing demonstrations. One of the talks was about haversacks, known today as rucksacks, carried by soldiers during the Civil War.
Haversacks contained many personal items like photos of loved one, as well as other items like tobacco, potatoes, and rations they would be given if they were on a march.
“You put it all in that haversack, a black tar canvas bag,” Wilson said. “The one thing I think is important if that you’re on a march of 20 of 30 miles, you don’t want that thing to be too heavy.”
That’s because they would also be carrying items like a 10-pound musket, knapsack, haversack, cartridge box, canteen and more.
A typical day would start with reveille, followed by morning reports for each company. Those would be given to the adjutant of the regiment and forwarded to the brigade commander and the division to identify who was active that day.
Breakfast would follow, then drill on some occasions. And if they were not on a march, “a lot of mundane stuff,” Wilson said, such as guard duty, or what was known as picket duty. Leisure activities might follow.
“Then you’d have your dinner, tattoo at night, and then you’d start all over again the next day,” he said.
If they were on a campaign, the day would be different, including marches.
“If an artillery regiment has to move out, you want to be the first battery out of the artillery park because by the time you’re the last one, you’re eating a lot of dust,” Wilson said.
Josh Wingler, a 20-year veteran of reenactments, was demonstrating the loading and firing of a musket at another station.
“Before the Civil War, most firearms used just round metal balls. By the time of the Civil War, armies were starting to switch to a new kind of projectile. Instead of being a round metal ball, this is pointed like what we think of as a normal bullet. It has a hollow base on it that when fired out of the musket, the hollow base would engage the grooves inside the musket, making it a rifle and it would make it basically a lot more deadly,” Wingler said.
He said a good soldier would be able to fire three rounds a minute. But sometimes that wasn’t easy with all of the steps necessary to load the musket.
“Imagine having to do all these steps to load the gun when you have guys shooting at you, when you have all the noise of hundreds of guns going off at once. It wasn’t terribly uncommon for guys to start to get scared and feel stress,” he said.
Fort Tribute aims to replicate what Civil War life was like for soldiers. The ribbon to the fort was cut in September 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic meant no Civil War weekends until 2021.
This year’s event will include some newcomers, including some from Virginia and Maine.
“One of the things that Fort Tribute has done a really good job on is social media and getting the word out through Facebook. A lot of people who are interested in that stuff are following us and want to know where this is,” Wilson said.
Camps open to the public at 9 a.m. Saturday, with infantry, artillery and cavalry drills. That’s followed by a Civil War field hospital demonstration at 10 a.m., traveling forge demonstration at 10:30 a.m., period cooking demonstration at 11 a.m., a presentation on women’s fashion in the 1860s at noon, Songs of the Civil War by Linda Russell at 1 p.m., a lecture by author and living historian Brian Keator at 2 p.m., a children’s muster drill at 2:30 p.m., a lecture on Mary Todd Lincoln at 3 p.m., and the popular battle reenactment at 4 p.m. The camps close at 5 p.m.
Sunday begins at 9 a.m. when the camps are open to the public, with infantry, artillery and cavalry drills. An artillery loading and firing demonstration will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a Civil War field hospital demonstration at 10:30 a.m., Songs of the Civil War by Linda Russell at 11:30, and battle reenactment at 1 p.m. Closing ceremonies will be held following the battle reenactment.
The 12th Massachusetts Field Music Fife and Drum will be performing all weekend, and visitors can also participate on hands-on games and crafts, try on historic costumes, color historic pictures and more.
Admission is $5 for adults, $15 per vehicle, and ages 12 and younger get in for free.
For more information, visit www.forttribute.org or the Fort Tribute Facebook page.
