Middle schooler shares look at life in quarantine

Hello. My name is Lillian Walsh and I am in the seventh grade at Indian River Middle School. Some of my favorite hobbies are playing the sports soccer, lacrosse and basketball. As everybody knows, all of the school districts around our area are closed due to COVID-19.
What I have been doing to keep busy during this pandemic is playing outside, keeping up with my schoolwork and helping my parents out around the house.
Me and my siblings have been getting lots of exercise by chasing each other around the yard. We enjoy going to the park together each day if the weather is nice and playing kickball.
Thank you for taking the time to read a little bit about what I have been doing during the closure of school due to the virus.
Sincerely,
Lillian Walsh
