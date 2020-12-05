Missing going to school, seeing friends at parties

Kid reporter Grace N. Hale demonstrates her ballet outfit, including her pink mask, during the coronavirus pandemic. Submitted photo

In the pandemic, I have been doing good. We buy our food in the store, we get the stuff we need (like toilet paper), and my parents pay the electricity.

But the only thing I want to stop is the pandemic, and I want to go to school every day like a normal day.

Oh, and my neighbors are doing great too. And everyone I know is OK.

So yeah, I am doing good in the pandemic. Except I do not like to wear a mask. But I can wear it for an hour.

And I can’t go to parties. There aren’t any parties anyways. In the summer, we went to the beach.

So yea, we are good. I hope you are too and I hope you are safe like me.

