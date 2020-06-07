I miss going to Target and Walmart and grocery shopping.
I miss going to the playground.
I miss having sleepovers with my friend, Izzy.
I miss my Mom.
I worry about my Mom because there are 31 cases there.
My Mom is wearing a mask when she walks.
We don’t wear masks when we walk because we don’t see anyone.
We do wear masks if we go out , like we did on Saturday for a Cub Scout Flag project at the cemetery.
Mostly, I miss having fun on the playground.
I wish this virus was over.
Transcribed by Lynne Mattot, grandmother, Gouverneur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.