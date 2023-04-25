CARTHAGE — For the second year, Carthage Central School District held a celebration in recognition of April as the Month of the Military Child.
In recognition of the struggles incurred by the children of service members April was established in 1986 by then-Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger, as the Month of the Military Child.
“During the month of April we take the time to recognize and honor the uniqueness of the military lifestyle and the courage of military children,” Carthage Central Superintendent Jennifer L. Premo said in her opening remarks during the April 19 event. “Military children serve alongside their parents — they sometimes endure long periods of separation, frequent moves and the uncertainty of their loved one’s safety. They are forced to adapt to new environments, new schools and new social circles, often leaving behind friends and support systems only to create new ones. Despite these challenges, military children embody resilience, strength and bravery. They demonstrate extraordinary courage and adaptability in the face of adversity and they often become pillars of support for their friends.”
Keynote speaker for the evening was Col. James J. Zacchino Jr., Fort Drum garrison commander. The colonel was commissioned from Rutgers University ROTC as a second lieutenant in the Quartermasters Corps in 1998. During his 26 years of service, he has been deployed six times and has twice been stationed at Fort Drum.
Col. Zacchino reflected on his own experience as a military child and that of being a father of a fifth-grader as well as overseeing a military community which has nearly 5,000 children.
“I take to heart what it means to be a military child,” he said. “I admire the impressionable virtues and uncanny resilience of the military children today. Our military-connected children also shoulder the burdens of service. Last unofficial check, less than 5% of Americans are children of military personnel.”
He noted his 11-year-old son has lived in three countries and three states and attended six schools.
“With an upcoming move in July, where he will once again be the new kid in school, change house, leave friends and establish himself in an entirely different scenery.”
The colonel pointed out the upside to being a military dependent.
“Through world experiences, rather than just books, a typical military child expands their knowledge, learns new cultures, adjusts to new places and people,” he said. “Military children learn to adapt to change, to lead and to overcome obstacles. They are no stranger to cultural diversity and they tend to embrace the differences of those around them.”
Students from throughout the school district shared their views about being a military child in a video presentation prepared by Mackenzie Ritz, director of grants and Caitlin Dolson, audio-visual media specialist.
The students in grades kindergarten through 10 from all five of the district’s buildings pointed out the perks and downfalls of being a military child.
“I’ve made connections with other military children.” “I’ve lived in different places.” “Meet new people.” “Living in Korea.” “Germany was the best, we could travel all over.” “I lived in Japan.” “Carthage is friendly.” “I like having four seasons.”
After the video, a group of students — Kailey Linders, Franklin Hilton, Alexandria VanMeter, America Linders, Liberty Linders and Carissa Martinez-Frederick — took turns reading lines from the Dandelion Poem which points out attributes of the military child.
Since children of armed forces members are often adrift, dandelions are the symbol of the military child. The flower’s seeds fly whereever the wind blows them and they grow and bloom whereever they land.
The school’s JROTC participated in the celebration, presenting the colors while members of the 10th Mountain Division Band played the national anthem.
At the end of the ceremony, the military children were presented with purple bracelets stating, “Kids serve too.” Purple is the color of the military child since it is a combination of all the colors which represent the branches of the military — Air Force blue, Army green, Navy blue, Marine red, and Coast Guard blue.
Following the ceremony attendees praised the event.
Rebecca L. Redmore said she was touched by the reading of the poem and the video.
Maj. Matthew Connell, whose daughter Ava, 7, a first-grader at Black River, was featured in the video, said he thought the celebrations was “awesome.” He especially liked the video and the participation of the JROTC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.