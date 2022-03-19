MOST welcomes National Grid as naming sponsor for ExploraDome

SYRACUSE — The Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) last week announced National Grid as the naming sponsor of its new state-of-the-art planetarium and theater opening on April 9, — the National Grid ExploraDome.
In a press conference on March 10, the MOST revealed the partnership with National Grid and unveiled the National Grid ExploraDome logo. Speakers at the conference included Lauren Kochian, MOST president; Alberto Bianchetti, regional director, National Grid customer and community management; Ben Walsh, mayor of Syracuse; and Ryan McMahon, Onondaga County executive.
“By renovating the theater and adding in a unique planetarium component, we will provide a location for visitors and students to experience things like space exploration and environmental science topics that will ultimately increase awareness and understanding of STEM in a way that only the MOST can provide,” Ms. Kochian said in a news release. “This upgrade wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of all of our partners at National Grid, a long-time STEM education and exhibit sponsor, at the MOST and in the community.”
The MOST began renovating its outdated facility in March 2021, leading a $2.6 million capital campaign including updated screens, seating, surround sound and more. This conversion will feature a second-generation laser-illuminated, ultra-high-resolution Laser CineDome projection system, only the second to exist in the world today.
“National Grid and the MOST are moving on parallel paths, marked by technology-led transformations that require an even greater commitment to STEM education,” said Mr. Bianchetti. “National Grid is pleased to answer the MOST’s call for support by significantly expanding our long-standing partnership and introduce the National Grid ExploraDome.”
This project is inspired by National Grid’s Project C initiative, which seeks to improve the communities where 9,600 employees live and work. The project is about ensuring that the clean energy future is equitable and that no one will be left behind. National Grid believes the MOST and the new planetarium and theatre align with this initiative.
“National Grid is proud to sponsor the ExploraDome because we believe the MOST and this project can help light a spark around the joy of discovery in every field,” said Mr. Bianchetti.
The National Grid ExploraDome is in its final stages of renovations and will be open to the public for spring break, April 9.
