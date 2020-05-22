My cat’s quarantine schedule

(Point of View — My Cat, Blue)
8:00 am: Wait by a bedroom door
8:05 am: Enter room
8:07 am: Find a comfortable spot to lay
8:10 am: Fall asleep
2:30 pm: Paw at bedroom door
2:33 pm: Leave room
2:35 pm: Go downstairs
2:40 pm: Eat food
2:50 pm: Attempt to lay in living room
3:30 pm: Go back to bedroom door
3:35 pm: Enter room
3:38 pm: Find a comfortable spot to lay
3:44 pm: Fall asleep
6:45 pm: Leave room
6:50 pm: Eat food
7:00 pm: Walk around foyer
7:25 pm: Walk around living room
7:45 pm: Watch TV in astonishment
8:30 pm: Wait by back door
8:35 pm: Go outside
8:45 pm: Watch birds
9:00 pm: Wait by window
9:03 pm: Stand half outside half inside
9:15 pm: Come inside
9:20 pm: Wander around 1st floor
9:30 pm: Wander around 2nd floor
9:45 pm: Paw at bedroom door
9:48 pm: Enter room
9:50 pm: Find a good spot to lay
10:00 pm: Fall Asleep
3:30 am: Wake person up to leave room
3:40 am: Wander around house
5:00 am: Paw at door
5:05 am: Eat food
5:15 am: Lay in living room
7:00 am: Run from dogs
7:45 am: Lay in hallway
