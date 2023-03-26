My favorite soccer player, Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé of France is the best and my favorite professional soccer player in the world. He plays for Paris Saint-Germain of Ligue 1 with Lionel Messi of Argentina and Neymar Jr. of Brazil. He also plays for the French national team.
Mbappé is my favorite player because he is extremely skilled, and he is fascinating to watch. He is a striker and is considered the fastest player in the world right now.
Mbappé, now 24 years old, is also the youngest Frenchman to score four goals in the World Cup at the age of 19.
Mbappé is among the greatest of all time (GOAT). He is considered to be one of the top-five players currently competing. He helped his teams win 8 trophies, including five Ligue 1 trophies and three French Cups. He helped France win the World Cup in 2018.
Mbappé played against Messi’s Argentina team in the 2022 World Cup final on December 18. The game was tied 3-3, and it went into penalty kicks to decide a winner. Argentina won 4-2 on penalty kicks.
In 2018, France played Croatia in the World Cup final and won 4-2. Mbappé was the second youngest player to compete in and win the World Cup. Pelé of Brazil was the first, in 1958.
Other players I admire, along with Neymar Jr. and Messi, are Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Sweden and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
Someday I wish I could do the same things as Mbappé. I played for a U12 youth soccer team called Freeze this winter at the Fairgrounds YMCA in Watertown. We lost to Tug Tactics in a semifinal, 3-2 in overtime, on March 18.
Now I play for Tug Tactics Black U12 coed team. I play right winger, and I love scoring, especially in the playoffs because it gets you hyped up to win.
Nolan Clement is a student in Amy L’Huillier’s fifth-grade class at Copenhagen Central School.
