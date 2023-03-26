My favorite soccer player, Kylian Mbappé

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 27F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 27F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.